Adelphia to Bring TV One to Cleveland

Adelphia Communications Corp. is adding new African-American cable network TV One to its expanded-basic lineup in Cleveland.

TV One, co-owned by minority-owned radio group Radio One Inc. and MSO giant Comcast Corp., launched Jan. 19 and is available on basic cable in several big Comcast markets.

The Adelphia launch in Cleveland marks TV One’s first deal with another cable operator. The network is aiming for basic cable carriage in the top 40 African-American markets.