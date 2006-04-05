Adelphia Bankruptcy Vote Delayed
A U.S. bankruptcy court has moved the deadline for a vote on cable operator Adelphia's bankruptcy reorganization to 4 p.m. May 14.
The date had been Friday, April 6, for the vote.
The FCC is still reviewing the proposed divvying up of Adelphia between Time Warner and Comcast. All of those parties have talked with the FCC about coordinating its consideration of the deal with the bankruptcy process.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.