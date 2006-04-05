Trending

Adelphia Bankruptcy Vote Delayed

By

A U.S. bankruptcy court has moved the deadline for a vote on cable operator Adelphia's bankruptcy reorganization to 4 p.m. May 14.

The date had been Friday, April 6, for the vote.

The FCC is still reviewing the proposed divvying up of Adelphia between Time Warner and Comcast. All of those parties have talked with the FCC about coordinating its consideration of the deal with the bankruptcy process.