Addy goes international

By

The American Advertising Federation has expanded its Addy Awards to include
international entries beginning with the 2002-2003 competition.

The expansion is described as part of a new "tactical alliance" with the
International Advertising Federation.

The window for entries in the competition for excellence in advertising opens
Nov. 1 and closes Feb. 28.

Judging will be May 2 and 3 in Montreal.