Addy goes international
The American Advertising Federation has expanded its Addy Awards to include
international entries beginning with the 2002-2003 competition.
The expansion is described as part of a new "tactical alliance" with the
International Advertising Federation.
The window for entries in the competition for excellence in advertising opens
Nov. 1 and closes Feb. 28.
Judging will be May 2 and 3 in Montreal.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.