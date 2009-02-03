Adams Named KFSN President

Dan A. Adams has been named president and general manager of ABC O&O KFSN Fresno. He was previously the vice president and business manager at ABC-owned KTRK Houston.

Adams succeeds Bob Hall, who resigned in November after comments he made about the Hispanic community in Fresno while he was being considered for jury duty. Hall apologized on the air for his comments.

“Dan Adams’s proven track record at KTRK since 1997, along with his highly successful experience with other local television stations over the past 25 years, makes him well qualified for this top station management post in Fresno,” said ABC Owned Television Stations Group President Walter Liss. “We congratulate him on his promotion within the ABC Television Stations Group and look forward to his continuing accomplishments now on behalf of KFSN-TV viewers and advertisers in California’s Central Valley.”

KFSN is a ratings and revenue power in the #55 DMA.



