Adams Cable Services Names Viamedia As Ad Sales Rep

Viamedia said it has been selected to manage ad sales for Adams Cable Service, an independent cable operator serving the Wilkes Barre-Scranton market.

Adams Cable will launch Viamedia’s advertising platform, which will meet the needs of local, regional and national advertisers.

“Viamedia’s history in the market and their excellent local and regional sales teams made partnering with them an easy decision,” said Wendy Hartman, General Manager at Adams Cable, a family owned company that is a member of the National Content & Technology Cooperative. “Their scalable, cross-media data-driven solutions present a great opportunity for us to better serve our local communities and local businesses in Pennsylvania.”

Viamedia manages sales and operation for more than 60 cable operators across 69 markets. Working with Adams Cable will expand Viamedia's footprint in Pennsylvania.

“Adams Cable deeply cares and is committed to the customers they serve,” said Viamedia CEO David Solomon. “This partnership will not only unlock new revenues, but also allow Adams Cable to offer the latest technologies, tools, and strategies that can maximize business for their clients and advertisers.” ■