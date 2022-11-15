Adams Cable Services Names Viamedia As Ad Sales Rep
Deal expands Viamedia’s footprint in Pennsylvania
Viamedia said it has been selected to manage ad sales for Adams Cable Service, an independent cable operator serving the Wilkes Barre-Scranton market.
Adams Cable will launch Viamedia’s advertising platform, which will meet the needs of local, regional and national advertisers.
“Viamedia’s history in the market and their excellent local and regional sales teams made partnering with them an easy decision,” said Wendy Hartman, General Manager at Adams Cable, a family owned company that is a member of the National Content & Technology Cooperative. “Their scalable, cross-media data-driven solutions present a great opportunity for us to better serve our local communities and local businesses in Pennsylvania.”
Viamedia manages sales and operation for more than 60 cable operators across 69 markets. Working with Adams Cable will expand Viamedia's footprint in Pennsylvania.
“Adams Cable deeply cares and is committed to the customers they serve,” said Viamedia CEO David Solomon. “This partnership will not only unlock new revenues, but also allow Adams Cable to offer the latest technologies, tools, and strategies that can maximize business for their clients and advertisers.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.