Adamovich Expands Brand At TBS
Dennis Adamovich, senior VP and general manager of comedy festivals for TBS, has been given additional responsibilities over a range of initiatives.
As senior VP of brand and digital activiation and GM of festivals for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies, he will oversee branding and digital initiatives, including home videos.
He is based in Atlanta reporting to Jeff Gregor, chief marketing officer for TBS, TNT and TCM.
