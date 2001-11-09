Adameve.com streams aural sex
Adameve.com has become the first adult content Web purveyor to produce its own streaming radio station.
Adameve.com is partnering with live365.com to produce the aural sex shows, dubbed Sounds of Love.
The site claims to have an hour's worth of material for users to use as an aural stimulus, contains the sounds from Adam & Eve video fefatures such Fire & Ice and Devoured. - Richard Tedesco
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.