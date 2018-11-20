‘Adam Ruins Everything’ Back on TruTV Nov. 27

Probing comedy Adam Ruins Everything is back on truTV Nov. 27. Adam Conover hosts the show, which sees him “dispel common misconceptions and encourage the audience to think critically about the world around them,” in truTV’s words.

There are eight half-hour episodes in the season. The premiere focuses on gun control. Sleep, technology, flying and police also get their careful examinations from Conover.

Conover said gun control is an issue the show stayed away from for years, but is one that producers felt they could add a “genuine and positive” argument to.

Conover created Adam Ruins Everything. He joined CollegeHumor in 2012 as a staff writer and cast member of CollegeHumor Originals. He’s a standup comedian as well.

TruTV is part of Turner.