Adam Krueger Named Chief Meteorologist at KTTV Los Angeles
Joins Fox-owned station after stint at KIAH Houston
Adam Krueger has joined KTTV Los Angeles as chief meteorologist. Starting September 3, he will anchor weather on the station’s weekday 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts. He comes from KIAH Houston, where he was chief meteorologist.
KTTV, known as Fox 11, is part of Fox Television Stations.
“Adam has a wealth of meteorological expertise and the rare ability to deliver the information in an engaging and entertaining manner that makes weather accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” KTTV VP and news director Bobbi Gearhart said.
Krueger joined KIAH, a CW affiliate, in 2020. Prior to that, he was a meteorologist for Spectrum News in Austin and San Antonio, and had been weekend meteorologist and general assignment reporter at KABB San Antonio. He began his career in broadcasting as a meteorologist and reporter for KHAS in Hastings, Nebraska.
“I can’t wait to work with this talented team of journalists and contribute to the impressive work they are doing for the community,” Krueger said. “I’m a weather geek at heart, so while I’m passionate about delivering accurate and reliable forecasts, I also enjoy having some fun along the way.”
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone is content director at B+C and Multichannel News. He joined B+C in 2005 and has covered network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television, including writing the "Local News Close-Up" market profiles. He also hosted the podcasts "Busted Pilot" and "Series Business." His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The L.A. Times, The Boston Globe and New York magazine.