Adam Krueger Named Chief Meteorologist at KTTV Los Angeles

Adam Krueger has joined KTTV Los Angeles as chief meteorologist. Starting September 3, he will anchor weather on the station’s weekday 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts. He comes from KIAH Houston, where he was chief meteorologist.

KTTV, known as Fox 11, is part of Fox Television Stations.

“Adam has a wealth of meteorological expertise and the rare ability to deliver the information in an engaging and entertaining manner that makes weather accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” KTTV VP and news director Bobbi Gearhart said.

Krueger joined KIAH, a CW affiliate, in 2020. Prior to that, he was a meteorologist for Spectrum News in Austin and San Antonio, and had been weekend meteorologist and general assignment reporter at KABB San Antonio. He began his career in broadcasting as a meteorologist and reporter for KHAS in Hastings, Nebraska.

“I can’t wait to work with this talented team of journalists and contribute to the impressive work they are doing for the community,” Krueger said. “I’m a weather geek at heart, so while I’m passionate about delivering accurate and reliable forecasts, I also enjoy having some fun along the way.”