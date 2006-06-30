Ad Vet Alan Jacobs Dies
Alan J. Jacobs, 83, who helped build ad agency Bozell & Jacobs into an industry powerhouse and was chairman of the American Advertising Federation, died June 20 of congestive heart failure at his Newport Beach, Calif., home, according to the association.
Joining Bozell & Jacobs in 1946, he worked in advertising and public relations, working in the Chicago office for 27 years, ultimately heading up West Coast operations as president of Bozell & Jacobs/Pacific.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, daughters Peggy and Joanne, and son, David.
