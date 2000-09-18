AD SUBTRACTION

Local advertisers Luxor Las Vegas Resort and Casino, Brinks Home Security, New Jersey Senate candidate Jon Corzine and International House of Pancakes have pulled their spots from the Dr. Laura TV show. Most had been unaware that they were advertising in Dr. Laura.

An IHOP spokesman said, "When we learned that our advertisement did appear in the show in the Los Angeles market, we notified our media buyers to place the show on a 'do not advertise' list."

A KCBS-TV Los Angeles spokeswoman said, "The [number] of people pulling spots has been negligible; it's not been a problem on the bottom line."