Ad Spend Up, but Growth Lags Projections

The growth rate in total advertising expenditures over the past six months is trailing projections, even as total ad spend in the first nine months of 2006 ticked up by 4% over the same period in 2005 to $108.4 billion, according to a study by TNS Media Intelligence.

"Record-setting levels of political advertising, which will also impact fourth-quarter figures, have not been enough to overcome continued weakness within the automotive, retail and travel sectors," says Steven Fredericks, TNS Media Intelligence president and CEO.

Fredericks says the growth rates in total ad spend trail forecast projections by 80-90 basis points.

According to the report, Spanish language television saw the biggest year-over-year percentage jump for the first nine months of the year, rising 19.1% on the strength of the summer’s World Cup soccer tournament to a total of $3.22 billion.

Network television ticked up 3.8% over last year for the nine-month period to $16.65 billion. Cable improved 3.3% to $12.14 billion and national syndication was up 3.2% to $3.18 billion.

Procter & Gamble ($2.46 billion) remained the top advertiser, while telecom ($6.85 billion) remained the top advertising category.