Ad Sales Executives Promoted at A+E Networks

A+E Networks said it promoted six of the members of its ad sales division, including David DeSocio, who was named executive VP, ad sales marketing and partnerships.

DeSocio will oversee advertising partnerships with clients and is responsible for business to business marketing and executing A+E go-to-market sales strategy.

Teryl Brown, Nicole Durette, Pam Gibbons and Mary Kang, who head new client service teams, were promoted to senior VP.

The head of A+E’s advanced audience targeting strategy, Ethan Heftman was also promoted to senior VP.

DeSocio and Heftman continue to report to Peter Olsen, executive VP, ad sales, at A+E. The other promoted execs report to executive VP Brian Joyce,

“A+E Networks is one of the nimblest portfolios in all of cable with an unrivaled sales team,” said Olsen. “We are proud to announce the promotion of six proven leaders who are incredibly savvy and are constantly pushing boundaries to deliver innovative marketing solutions for our clients.”