Ad revenue sparks Viacom profit

According to Dow Jones & Co. Inc., Viacom Inc. swung to a third-quarter profit, thanks

in part to a 14 percent increase in advertising revenue.

The company reported net income of $640.3 million Thursday, and revenue

rose 10 percent to $6.31 billion from $5.71 billion a year earlier.

Viacom's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- a

measure of profitability preferred by media companies -- soared 56 percent to $1.53

billion from $976.9 million a year earlier.

The increase in advertising revenue spurred growth in all divisions.

Cable-network revenue grew 13 percent to $1.24 billion, led by double-digit ad-revenue growth at MTV: Music Television, Nickelodeon, TV Land, TNN: The National Network and Black Entertainment Television, as well as increases

in affiliate fees.

Revenue for the television segment, mainly comprised of the CBS and UPN

networks, grew 14 percent.