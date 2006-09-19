Ad Plug in Adult Swim

Adult Swim will work a Toyota Scion car prominently into the plotline of new series Frisky Dingo, saying the episode will mock its own plug in hopes of preserving the arch attitude of the show.

In the Oct. 29 episode, the show will feature an "over-the-top" discussion of some of the Scion tC coupe's features, which, according to Turner include--"panorama power moonroof, steering wheel audio controls, reclining rear seats, air conditioning, cruise control, exterior mirrors with integrated turn signal lights, power door locks and mirrors, auto up/down power windows, in-key remote keyless entry, engine immobilizer security system, auto-off headlamps, electronic hatch release, and chrome-plated exhaust tip."

In a poke at Oprah as well, the show will feature a daytime talk show host who tries to give each member a Scion. "The entire time," says Adult Swim parent Turner, the show will be "poking fun at the obvious product integration."

The episode will actually debut two days earlier on broadband channel Adult Swim Fix.