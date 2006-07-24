Ad Industry Names Top Self-Regulator

A top Federal Trade Commission official will head up ad industry self-regulatory efforts.

C. Lee Peeler, deputy director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, has been named president of the National Advertising Self-Regulation Council of the Council of Better Business Bureaus, starting Sept. 11.

He will oversee the various ad review boards for the bureau, including the Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) and the National Advertising Division (NAD).

Peeler succeeds James Guthrie, who is stepping down.

