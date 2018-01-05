Ad-Free CBS All Access Available Via Amazon Channels

CBS has made a deal to make its CBS All Access streaming subscription video-on-demand service available to Prime subscribers via Amazon Channels.

At first, Prime subscribers will be able to get the commercial-free version of the service for $9.99 a month. CBS said it will make its limited commercial plan available via Amazon in the coming months for $5.99.

“CBS All Access on Amazon Channels offers a seamless way for Amazon Prime members to get all the benefits of CBS All Access, including their favorite CBS shows plus premium original series like Star Trek: Discovery, No Activity and The Good Fight,” said Rob Gelick, senior VO and General Manager, Digital Platforms, CBS Interactive Entertainment. “As the first Amazon Channels partner to offer a linear feed of a subscriber’s local broadcast station in addition to video on demand, we’re thrilled to bring live programming to Prime members.”



Related: 'Star Trek: Discovery' Kicks Off 'Chapter Two' Jan. 7 on CBS All Access

Amazon has been making deals to make programming from more networks available on its Amazon Channels. At the same time, it is stepping up its own original programming and sports offerings. “CBS has produced some of the most popular shows in television history – they have a fantastic selection of hit series,” said Greg Hart, VP, Amazon Video. “Amazon Prime members can now add CBS All Access to their Prime membership and watch the latest episodes of critically-acclaimed series, sports programming and award shows. We’re thrilled to work with CBS to bring their cutting-edge content to Amazon Prime members with Amazon Channels.”

CBS All Access offers more than 10,000 commercial-free episodes on demand including current and past CBS shows. It also provides a live stream of the subscribers local CBS affiliate, giving them access to live programming including the NFL.