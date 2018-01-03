‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Kicks Off ‘Chapter Two’ Jan. 7 on CBS All Access

CBS All Access original series Star Trek: Discovery has its ‘Chapter Two’ premiere Sunday, Jan. 7. Jonathan Frakes directs the premiere, which is titled “Despite Yourself.”

According to CBS All Access, “While in unfamiliar territory, the U.S.S. Discovery crew is forced to get creative in their next efforts to survive opposing and unprecedented forces and return home.”

The episode is live after 8:30 p.m. ET. Frakes played Commander William T. Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Star Trek: Discovery debuted Sept. 24.

The streaming service costs $5.99 monthly, or $9.99 for the commercial-free version.

Season two of The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight starts on CBS All Access March 4.