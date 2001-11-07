Ad crunch slams Fox

The rocky ad market helped slice cash flow at News Corp.'s Fox Entertainment

unit 24% during the quarter ended September.

TV station revenue increased 7% to $396 million, but cash flow dropped 17% to

$129 million.

At the Fox Broadcast Network sales dipped 6% to $320 million and losses

increased 14% to $38 million.

Sales at Fox's cable networks increased 19% to $436 million, but higher

sports costs cut cash flow 14% to $43 million. - John M. Higgins