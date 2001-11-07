Ad crunch slams Fox
The rocky ad market helped slice cash flow at News Corp.'s Fox Entertainment
unit 24% during the quarter ended September.
TV station revenue increased 7% to $396 million, but cash flow dropped 17% to
$129 million.
At the Fox Broadcast Network sales dipped 6% to $320 million and losses
increased 14% to $38 million.
Sales at Fox's cable networks increased 19% to $436 million, but higher
sports costs cut cash flow 14% to $43 million. - John M. Higgins
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.