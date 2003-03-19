The Ad Council's greatest hits

The Ad Council is sending stations a compilation of previously

issued public-service announcements that it feels "strike the appropriate

tone for Americans during this time of national crisis and in the current state

of high terrorist alert."

They include the "I am an American" campaign to combat anti-Muslim sentiments

and the Deapartment of Homeland Security's "Ready" campaign about preparing for

possible terrorist attacks.

With advertisers planning to pull ads, at least in the initial stages of war

coverage, the Council is suggesting running the PSAs instead to help "educate

and empower" viewers.