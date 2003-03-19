The Ad Council's greatest hits
The Ad Council is sending stations a compilation of previously
issued public-service announcements that it feels "strike the appropriate
tone for Americans during this time of national crisis and in the current state
of high terrorist alert."
They include the "I am an American" campaign to combat anti-Muslim sentiments
and the Deapartment of Homeland Security's "Ready" campaign about preparing for
possible terrorist attacks.
With advertisers planning to pull ads, at least in the initial stages of war
coverage, the Council is suggesting running the PSAs instead to help "educate
and empower" viewers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.