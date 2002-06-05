Ad Council unveils `Decision Guy'
The Ad Council and the Federal Voting Assistance Program Tuesday launched a
program to encourage young people to vote.
The public-service announcements, which target 18- through 24-year-olds, will
be distributed to more than 28,000 media outlets this month.
The ads star "Decision Guy," who interrupts when young people are making
decisions, such as how to get their hair cut or choosing what meal to order. It
then sums up with the tag line: "Stinks when other people make decisions for you.
That's what happens when you don't vote."
The campaign was created by volunteer ad agency WestWayne in Atlanta. "The
small number of young people that exercise their right to vote in America today
is startling," said Peggy Conlon, president and CEO of the Ad Council. "Sadly,
our research has revealed that the nation's youth are uninformed when it comes
to the government and politics. As the future of this country, it is essential
that America's young people understand the importance of each vote and how the
election of our candidates can affect their lives."
