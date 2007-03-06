Ad Council Takes Aim at Cyberbullying

The Ad Council is teaming with government and crime prevention groups to combat cyberbullying.

That's using the Internet or mobile devices to send threatening messages or images.

According to the Justice Department and the National Crime Prevention Council, the issue is a serious and growing problem (teenage girls are apparently the biggest culprit).

To help combat the problem, which the groups said can lead to depression and even suicide, the Ad Council, which puts advertising creative types--in this case Saatchi & Saatchi--together with donated media time and space, is producing viral videos, and Web and broadcast public service announcements, with an emphasis, for obvious reasons, on the Internet.

