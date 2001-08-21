Ad Council promoting minority education

The Ad Council in September will launch a three-year campaign to encourage African-American and Hispanic parents to get more involved with their kids' education.

"Parental and family involvement has always had an enormous impact on children's involvement, achievement and attitude," said Kweisi Mfume, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday. The Ad Council teamed with the NAACP, People for the American Way Foundation and Eastman Kodak to put together the campaign, which advertising agency UniWorld created pro bono.

The Ad Council expects the campaign, which has a slogan of "Success in School Equals Success in Life," to reach at least 25,000 media outlets nationwide. The Ad Council's public service announcements are offered on radio, TV, Internet, billboards and print.

- Paige Albiniak