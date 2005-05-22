Ad Council Promotes PSA Partners

A Who's Who of trade association chiefs will join legislators, nonprofit execs, crash test dummies, Smokey the Bear, and McGruff (the crime dog), for a Capitol Hill breakfast May 26 celebrating the power of PSA's.

The Ad Council will host the breakfast to showcase the PSAs and the media partners that help make them possible. The council

Executives from Time Warner, ABC/Disney, Univision, Cox, Comcast, Clear Channel, News Corp, New York Times Company, and Viacom will be there the put their best wing tip/open-toes forward at a time when the industry is looking to burnish its image in Washington in hopes of getting less government help with content calls and more help with the DTV transition.

Among the political types expected are Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), and representatives Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Lamar Smith (R-Tex.), Hilda Solis (D-Calif.), Carolyn Maloney ( D-N.Y.).

