Ad Council Launches Teen Driver Safety Campaign

In a sort of "don't let friends drive recklessly," take on teens and car safety, The Ad Council is teaming with state attorneys general, AAA, and others to launch a new PSA campaign that takes a peer-pressure approach to driver education.

Citing statistics showing teenagers are more likely to speed, run red lights and die in fatal crashes than adults, the "Speak Up" campaign encourages teenage passengers to say something when the driver is being reckless and will also provide information on safe speeds, avoiding distraction, seat belts, and the differences in driving SUVs.

The campaign will include a Web site and contest as well as the TV and radio PSAs.