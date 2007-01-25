Ad Council Elects Board Members

The New York-based Ad Council has elected 12 new members to its board of directors.

The council combines creative talent from the ad community with donated airtime from the media to produce PSA campaigns that often become cultural touchstones.

New board members are: Bonnie Bachar, The Reader’s Digest Association, Inc.;

Chuck Brymer, DDB Worldwide; Anne Finucane, Bank of America; Jeff Haley, Radio Advertising Bureau; Joel Hollander, CBS Radio; David Jones, EURO RSCG; Mike Kelly, AOL Media Networks;

Peter Krivkovich, Cramer-Krasselt; Renetta McCann, Starcom MediaVest Group; Hamish McLennan, Young & Rubicam; Michael Roth, Interpublic Group; Joe Tripodi, The Allstate Corporation.

