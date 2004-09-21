Ad Council to Biz: Be Prepared
The Ad Council Thursday will team up with the Department of Homeland Security to launch "Ready Business," an emergency-preparedness public-service-address campaign targeted particularly toward small and midsized businesses.
It is an offshoot of its general "Ready" PSA campaign with DHS, which it launched in Feb. 23 to educate the general public on emergency preparedness.
Since its launch, that campaign has received more donated media time, $223 million, than any other of its 50 ongoing campaigns.
