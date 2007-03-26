Ad Council Banners Go Mobile

The Ad Council's PSA's are coming to a cell phone near you.

In a first for The Ad Council--an organization which coordinates donated media time with ad agency creative talent to produce public service campaigns on a range of topics-- has partnered with Third Screen Media to deliver banner ad PSAs to cell phones via mobile Internet sites.The PSAs encourage cell phone users to sign up for Amber Alert text messages.The Amber Alert system was developed by broadcasters and law enforcement to spread the word on missing kids as quickly as possible via on-air bulletins, traffic signs, and more. To date, the alerts have helped recover some 230 children.The Council said it had over 25,000 click-throughs for more information about the campaign since the banners were placed in January.