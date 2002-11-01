Ad agency: Please don't squeeze our spots
Following NBC's conclusion that Meredith Corp.-owned WSMV-TV Nashville, Tenn., had
compressed network programming to squeeze in more prime time commercials, ad
agency Rubin Postaer and Associates Friday asked stations around the country
to pledge that its ads will not appear in any compressed programming.
The agency said that if the pledge is broken, "immediate and specific steps
will be taken." Some Nashville stations have already agreed -- no word on whether
any Meredith stations are among them. Broadcasting & Cable's TV Fax reported last
month that other Meredith stations had squeezed programming from other networks.
Meredith, which made numerous management and operations changes over the past
year, reported that operating profit increased by 90 percent over the
same quarter last year, admittedly a weak one.
Meanwhile, syndicator King World Productions confirmed that it was looking into whether
WSMV-TV had squeezed time in any of its syndicated programs.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.