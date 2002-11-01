Ad agency: Please don't squeeze our spots

Following NBC's conclusion that Meredith Corp.-owned WSMV-TV Nashville, Tenn., had

compressed network programming to squeeze in more prime time commercials, ad

agency Rubin Postaer and Associates Friday asked stations around the country

to pledge that its ads will not appear in any compressed programming.

The agency said that if the pledge is broken, "immediate and specific steps

will be taken." Some Nashville stations have already agreed -- no word on whether

any Meredith stations are among them. Broadcasting & Cable's TV Fax reported last

month that other Meredith stations had squeezed programming from other networks.

Meredith, which made numerous management and operations changes over the past

year, reported that operating profit increased by 90 percent over the

same quarter last year, admittedly a weak one.

Meanwhile, syndicator King World Productions confirmed that it was looking into whether

WSMV-TV had squeezed time in any of its syndicated programs.