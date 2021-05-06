AcuityAds Gives Advertisers Contextual Data With GumGum

AcuityAds Holdings said its illumin platform will integrate GumGum’s Verity contextual analysis system, giving advertisers the ability to align their ads with relevant content.

“Our integration of the Verity solution will further enhance the illumin technology by providing advertisers with access to sophisticated contextual intelligence tools,” said Andrey Feldman, VP of Products at AcuityAds. “This partnership is an example of how illumin is working to redefine the industry as advertisers navigate the consumer journey using our cutting-edge technology.”

Advertisers using illumin can access Verity to find brand safety, contextual segments, keywords and sentiment to drive better return on investment and brand recall. GumGum is the first provider to offer sentiment analysis in the illumin platform.

“Very few DSPs have integrated new contextual partners over the past two years, so we are thrilled to be integrating into the illumin platform, bringing the new age of contextual capabilities to its users,” said Ken Weiner, chief technology officer of GumGum. “Our pilot testing showed exciting results in GumGum’s ability to identify safe inventory that is typically marked and blocked as ‘unsafe,’ discovering a significant number of new opportunities for advertisers to connect with consumers.”