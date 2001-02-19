ACTV to Purchase Intellocity
ACTV is acquiring Intellocity for $32 million in common stock, a move ACTV believes will enhance its position in the interactive-television area.
Intellocity recorded $8.3 million in revenue in 2000 and also had a positive net income. It is currently working with companies like ESPN, Sony and nCube and is involved in interactive-TV portal deployment and enhanced television.
