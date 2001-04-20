ACTV makes trio of exec appointments

ACTV, Inc. unveiled three key personnel appointments on Friday.

Thomas Walsh was named president of ACTV subsidiary AdVision Systems, coming from VisionTel, where served as president of traffic and billing software after spending 10 years in Time Warner Cable's finance and

operations departments.

Robert Crawford joins ACTV as senior vice president of new business development for ACTV's Bottle Rocket Digital subsidiary, coming from MTVi, where he was director of television services and platform/executive producer for MTV2.com and VH1 Classic.com. And Christopher Cline was named Chief Financial Officer at ACTV, reassuming a post he held for seven years. - Richard Tedesco