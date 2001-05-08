ACTV lands three patents

ACTV has won three U.S. patents covering the problem of video switching delay between digital video signals, at the headend, the digital set-top box, or on storage devices such as servers or DVDs.

The patents have important implications for a range of digital and interactive television applications, particularly customized digital TV video content and targeted advertising.

The new patents significantly broaden and extend existing ACTV patent coverage, including systems and methodologies for using digital video signals, whether related or unrelated in content, to provide customized programming based on viewer profiles, viewer behavior data, or viewer interactions.

- Richard Tedesco