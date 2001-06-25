Actors, studios talk through weekend

Representatives for two actors' union and Hollywood studios conducted intensive negotiating sessions over the weekend, holding their first Saturday and Sunday sessions in an effort to strike a deal by the June 30 deadline, Reuters reports.

The two sides sat down to a meeting at 10 a.m. Sunday following two days of caucusing in order to formulate detailed responses to each other's economic proposals. Representatives for both sides had already met well into Friday evening. The session was just the 15th face-to-face meeting since negotiations launched May 15.

Details of the revised proposals remained under wraps. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television & Radio Artists (AFTRA) originally sought a 5% hike in minimums, Internet jurisdiction and boosts in residuals for Fox, video, cable and foreign. The Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the studios and networks, asked for eased requirements in air travel and discounted rates for performers with less than four lines.