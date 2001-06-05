Actors, studios resuming contract talks

Negotiations between actors and studios are set to restart on Tuesday, with 25 days left until the film-TV contract expires, Reuters reports.

Talks remain under a news blackout, but veteran labor observers believe that union officials will follow the recent strategy of the Writers Guild of America and push negotiations several days past the June 30 contract deadline. The actors have stressed that their goal is to boost minimums and residuals for middle-income members. Studio and network reps, who have argued they face falling margins, have proposed a discount structure for actors with less than four lines.

Leaders of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television & Radio Artists (AFTRA) have made no plans for a possible strike and the 500 members at Sunday's midyear meeting for SAG's Hollywood branch showed little inclination to move in that direction.