Actors, studios resume talks
The unions representing actors resumed contract negotiations Wednesday with film and television studios under a tight news blackout after a four-day break, Reuters reports.
With little more two weeks remaining before their current contract expires, both sides were maintaining silence about the talks, which ended in time for the participants to watch Game 4 of the NBA finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bargaining will resume Thursday at the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers headquarters.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.