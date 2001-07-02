Actors, studios close to a contract

Negotiators for Hollywood actors and studios are expected to unveil a deal on Monday after putting the pieces together on a three-year contract Sunday, Reuters reports.

Although sources cautioned that there remained an outisde chance that actors could walk away from the bargaining table, indications were that both sides saw an acceptable deal within reach. The deal is expected to resemble the recent Writers Guild of America (WGA) agreement in key areas, including a hike in minimums, Fox Network residuals and foreign TV residuals, along with a foothold in Internet coverage. The distinctive portions for the actors will include a significant upward bump in basic cable residuals and TV guest star fees.

The agreement must be ratified by the 135,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television & Radio Artists (AFTRA), which saw their contract expire at midnight Saturday.