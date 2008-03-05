Actors Put Spotlight on Open-Government Issues

Members of entertainment-industry advocacy group the Creative Coalition are featured in a series of open-government public-service announcements being produced by the Radio-Television News Directors Foundation for Sunshine Week -- March 16-22.

During Sunshine Week, journalists encourage the public, civic groups and schools to talk about open-government and freedom-of-information issues.

The PSAs feature Barry Bostwick, Connie Britton, Saffron Burrows, James Eckhouse, Louis Gosset Jr., SHaron Lawrence, Camryn Manheim, Izabella Miko, Andy Milder, Ron Rifkin, Richard Schiff, Judy Tenuta, and Joan Van Ark.

The PSAs are available on the Sunshine Week Web site and will be distributed by ABC, CNN, CBS, Fox and NBC.