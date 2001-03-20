Actors keep lining up for pilots

Lauren Holly (Picket Fences,/i>) is negotiating for a starring role in 15 Minutes director John Herzfeld's untitled CBS project alongside David Paymer (State and Main), Reuters reports.

Paymer is already signed for the project, along with Josh Leonard, for the series staged in real time, following the characters as their lives intertwine. The latest list of actors landing pilot gigs include Alicia Morton (Annie), who has landed a role on ABC's Being Brewster. In other pilot items, ABC is shelving its Brothers Grimm, a previously announced drama that was planned for a possible fall debut. Fox has moved a new hotel-set drama pilot from executive producer Darren Star (Sex and the City) to mid-season.

