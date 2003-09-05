Actors, filmmakers file against rules
The Center for the Creative Community and the Association of Independent
Video and Filmmakers became the latest groups to petition the Federal Communications Commission to reconsider its
ownership rules.
In a joint filing, the groups said the commission’s biennial review was
"fundamentally flawed" and the new rules will further reduce viewpoint
diversity, which is "already an endangered species on television."
