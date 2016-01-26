Actor Abe Vigoda Dies at Age 94

Actor Abe Vigoda who appeared as a cop on TV’s Barney Miller and as a mobster in The Godfather, has died at 94.

According to TheNew York Times, Vigoda died Tuesday morning in his sleep. The death was confirmed by his daughter.

Vigoda was erroneously reported to be dead in 1982 by People magazine and then again in 1987 by WWOR Secaucus, New Jersey.

The stage and screen actor was born Feb. 24, 1921 in New York City, according to IMDB.com. His most recent credits were appearances in the 2014 movie Sweet Destiny and in 2013 in the Fox animated TV series High School USA!

He also appeared in Fish, a spinoff from Barney Miller that lasted 25 episodes.