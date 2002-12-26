Activists want FCC's help pulling TV plug
Anti-TV activists are asking the Federal Communications Commission to require
that stations air messages reminding parents to limit children's viewing time
and informing them that excessive television viewing has negative health,
academic and other consequences.
The TV-Turnoff Network said the requirement should be imposed as a condition
of relaxed media-ownership limits the commission is expected to issue next year.
The group was founded in 1994 and sponsors TV-Turnoff Week.
The group stated that more than 65 national organizations "support or
endorse" TV-Turnoff Week, including the National Education Association and the
American Academy of Pediatrics.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.