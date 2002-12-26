Activists want FCC's help pulling TV plug

Anti-TV activists are asking the Federal Communications Commission to require

that stations air messages reminding parents to limit children's viewing time

and informing them that excessive television viewing has negative health,

academic and other consequences.

The TV-Turnoff Network said the requirement should be imposed as a condition

of relaxed media-ownership limits the commission is expected to issue next year.

The group was founded in 1994 and sponsors TV-Turnoff Week.

The group stated that more than 65 national organizations "support or

endorse" TV-Turnoff Week, including the National Education Association and the

American Academy of Pediatrics.