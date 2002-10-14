Activists: EchoStar should force Ergen out

EchoStar Communication Corp. employees and stockholders should pressure the

company's board of directors to investigate how the company's finances have been

impacted by its bid to acquire DirecTV Inc., the National Action Network and the

National Association of Black Organizations said Monday.

The management style of EchoStar CEO Charlie Ergen is similar to

those that led Enron Corp. and WorldCom Inc., added Sam Riddle, NAN/NABO crisis-management

consultant. "Charlie's pokerlike gamble failed," when the Federal

Communications Commission last week rejected the proposed merger, he added.

"Will EchoStar employees and stockholders be left holding the bag for

Charlie?" EchoStar's board should demand Ergen's resignation, Riddle said. "The

SEC [Securities and Exchange Commission] needs to investigate the risk to EchoStar's employee pensions as a result of

Charlie Ergen peddling satellite-TV snake oil in a vain gamble to create a

monopoly that would have savaged satellite-TV consumers."