Action, yes. Christian…?

An anti-Hillary Clinton TV spot implying the first lady is a lesbian could see airtime on upstate New York affiliates in Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester and Watertown, after being rejected by several New York City stations. Christian Action Network claims the ad will run in late October on the upstate stations with a $550,000 budget behind it. CAN's Martin Mawyer rejects any suggestion that an ad trumpeting "rumors" about someone's sexual orientation might be construed as un-Christian.