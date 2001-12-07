Action on first-run front

Syndicators are busily preparing new first-run offerings for fall.

Although no one was commenting, here's what sources say is in the

pipeline:

Universal is developing a weekly action series based on its film, The

Fast and The Furious.

Alliance Atlantis and

October Moon are teaming up for U.S. distribution of

another action series, Once a Thief, from Hollywood film director John

Woo (Mission Impossible 2). The

series currently airs internationally.



Once a Thief follows a group of young adults

fighting terrorism.

about a daily series. Hearst currently distributes weekend series B. Smith

with Style.

NBC Enterprises has The John Walsh Show for the fall. Walsh is host

of Fox's prime time America's Most Wanted.



NBC's syndication

unit is also developing an action-hour with NBC Agency co-president Vince

Manze about three women released from prison to fight crime. There's also a

project in the works with NBC News.

Warner Bros. , which is developing a talk/variety show with Caroline Rhea

to replace Rosie O'Donnell, is said also to be working on newsmagazine

Celebrity Justice, a spin-off from a nightly segment on Extra.





The daily series would look into the legal woes of the stars.