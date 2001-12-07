Action on first-run front

Trending

Syndicators are busily preparing new first-run offerings for fall.

Although no one was commenting, here's what sources say is in the
pipeline:

  • Universal is developing a weekly action series based on its film, The
    Fast and The Furious    .
  • Alliance Atlantis and
    October Moon are teaming up for U.S. distribution of
    another action series, Once a Thief, from Hollywood film director John
    Woo (Mission Impossible 2). The
    series currently airs internationally.

    Once a Thief follows a group of young adults
    fighting terrorism.
  • Hearst Entertainment is in discussions with lifestyles expert B. Smith
    about a daily series. Hearst currently distributes weekend series B. Smith
    with Style    .

  • NBC Enterprises has The John Walsh Show for the fall. Walsh is host
    of Fox's prime time America's Most Wanted.

    NBC's syndication
    unit is also developing an action-hour with NBC Agency co-president Vince
    Manze about three women released from prison to fight crime. There's also a
    project in the works with NBC News.
  • Warner Bros. , which is developing a talk/variety show with Caroline Rhea
    to replace Rosie O'Donnell, is said also to be working on newsmagazine
    Celebrity Justice, a spin-off from a nightly segment on Extra.


    The daily series would look into the legal woes of the stars.
  • Tribune Entertainment is said to be choosing among two action hours in
    development, Roman-era series SPQR and The Ultimate Adventure
    Co.    , for fall.

    Tribune also is working on a daily series with psychic
    James Van Praagh.