Action on first-run front
Syndicators are busily preparing new first-run offerings for fall.
Although no one was commenting, here's what sources say is in the
pipeline:
- Universal is developing a weekly action series based on its film, The
Fast and The Furious.
- Alliance Atlantis and
October Moon are teaming up for U.S. distribution of
another action series, Once a Thief, from Hollywood film director John
Woo (Mission Impossible 2). The
series currently airs internationally.
Once a Thief follows a group of young adults
fighting terrorism.
- Hearst Entertainment is in discussions with lifestyles expert B. Smith
about a daily series. Hearst currently distributes weekend series B. Smith
with Style.
- NBC Enterprises has The John Walsh Show for the fall. Walsh is host
of Fox's prime time America's Most Wanted.
NBC's syndication
unit is also developing an action-hour with NBC Agency co-president Vince
Manze about three women released from prison to fight crime. There's also a
project in the works with NBC News.
- Warner Bros. , which is developing a talk/variety show with Caroline Rhea
to replace Rosie O'Donnell, is said also to be working on newsmagazine
Celebrity Justice, a spin-off from a nightly segment on Extra.
The daily series would look into the legal woes of the stars.
- Tribune Entertainment is said to be choosing among two action hours in
development, Roman-era series SPQR and The Ultimate Adventure
Co., for fall.
Tribune also is working on a daily series with psychic
James Van Praagh.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.