Action Channel Looks to Create Buzz
Starz Encore Group LLC’s Action cable channel is adding 1966 ABC series The Green Hornet
to its lineup.
Two episodes will run back-to-back from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Saturdays -- appropriate given the Saturday-morning serial character of the show.
