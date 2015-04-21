Acosta Named KENS News Director

Jack Acosta, KHOU Houston assistant news director, will be the next news director at KENS San Antonio. Both stations are owned by Gannett.

"KENS is a great station with great people and a great history," Acosta told the Houston media blog mikemcguff.com. "I'm excited to be part of what is going to be a great future."

According to the blog, Acosta arrived at KHOU as a producer in 2005, became executive producer, and then assistant news director. Before KHOU, he was a producer at WABC New York, and started his career at KTRK Houston.

Acosta succeeds Triston Sanders at KENS, who left to consult at Frank N. Magid Associates.