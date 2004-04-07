Acosta to Head Pappas Spanish Stations

Pappas Telecasting Cos. promoted Fernando Acosta to vice president, Azteca America group manager, effective immediately. He will report to Howard H. Shrier, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of Pappas Telecasting’s TV Stations Group.

In his new position, Acosta will oversee Pappas Telecasting’s Spanish-language television stations, including KAZH Houston, KTNC San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose and Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, KAZW Yakima, Wash., and KUVR-CA Reno, Nev.

Additionally, he will continue to oversee KAZA Los Angeles, where he was previously general manager.