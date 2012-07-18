Acme's Gealy Moved to Consulting Role

Doug Gealy, Acme Communications' longtime president and CEO, has shifted to an "executive advisory role" 16 years after cofounding the company. He will remain acting CEO as he oversees the sale of Acme's remaining assets.

Stan Gill, Acme COO and the vice president/general manager of its stations in Albuquerque, adds president to his business card.

The changes went into effect July 1, says Acme.

Acme has been looking to sell off its stations for the last few years.

"As I take on this consulting role, it is with great pride that I promote Stan Gill to company president," said Gealy. "During his 12-year career with Acme, Stan helped grow this company by managing some of our most successful television stations and co-leading the creation, launch and initial syndication of The Daily Buzz. Additionally, he has taken on simultaneous responsibilities and successfully executed many of the company's toughest initiatives. Stan is well deserving of this promotion. I am confident Stan will excel in his new role as he continues to build shareholder value for the company's remaining assets and helps to oversee Acme exit."